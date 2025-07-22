Grapevine: Avanse Financial, Bonfiglioli Group, CleverTap in news
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Grapevine: Avanse Financial, Bonfiglioli Group, CleverTap in news

Grapevine: Avanse Financial, Bonfiglioli Group, CleverTap in news

By Nitesh Kumar

  • 22 Jul 2025
Premium
Grapevine: Avanse Financial, Bonfiglioli Group, CleverTap in news
Amit Gainda, managing director and chief executive officer, Avanse Financial Services

Avanse Financial is working on a private fundraise, which is mostly a secondary round, shelving its IPO plan, while Bonfiglioli’s India unit is eyeing an IPO.  Meanwhile, CleverTap faces post-acquisition restructuring, leading to layoffs and Leanplum’s liquidation, according to separate media reports. Avanse Financial Avanse Financial Services is planning a $200-250 million (around ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Grapevine: Brookfield, EQT eyeing Gland Pharma; JSW Cement, Captain Fresh in IPO news

General

Grapevine: Brookfield, EQT eyeing Gland Pharma; JSW Cement, Captain Fresh in IPO news

Premium
Deals Digest: Big bets by Multiples, Gaja lift deal street; takeovers stay muted

General

Deals Digest: Big bets by Multiples, Gaja lift deal street; takeovers stay muted

BQP, DCGpac bag early-stage funding

General

BQP, DCGpac bag early-stage funding

Premium
Grapevine: Northpoint Capital, Uniphore, IFC, Burger Singh in news

General

Grapevine: Northpoint Capital, Uniphore, IFC, Burger Singh in news

Bahrain announces $17 bn in US deals during Trump talks

General

Bahrain announces $17 bn in US deals during Trump talks

Bengaluru incubator creates micro VC fund for assistive tech startups

General

Bengaluru incubator creates micro VC fund for assistive tech startups

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW