Grapevine: Advent International, VIP Industries, Groww, Razorpay, EESL, and NIIF in news

Premium
Advent International is in advanced talks to acquire a controlling stake in a luggage company, while Energy Efficiency Services is preparing to divest its stake in a smart meter joint venture, according to various media reports. Also in news, Groww and Razorpay may see a cut in valuation. Advent International Advent International ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.