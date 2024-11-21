Grapevine: Advent International, VIP Industries, Groww, Razorpay, EESL, and NIIF in news

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Advent International is in advanced talks to acquire a controlling stake in a luggage company, while Energy Efficiency Services is preparing to divest its stake in a smart meter joint venture, according to various media reports. Also in news, Groww and Razorpay may see a cut in valuation. Advent International Advent International ......