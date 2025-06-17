Grapevine: Advent International, Kotak Alts and Vedantu in news

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Advent International plans to launch a new Asia-focused private equity fund while Kotak Alternate Asset Managers is set to invest in Bengaluru-based real estate firm Cornerstone and edtech startup Vedantu is in talks to raise $10-15 million from existing investors, according to separate media reports. Advent International Advent International is planning to ......