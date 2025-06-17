Grapevine: Advent International, Kotak Alts and Vedantu in news
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Grapevine: Advent International, Kotak Alts and Vedantu in news

Grapevine: Advent International, Kotak Alts and Vedantu in news

By Nitesh Kumar

  • 17 Jun 2025
Premium
Grapevine: Advent International, Kotak Alts and Vedantu in news
Credit: 123RF.com

Advent International plans to launch a new Asia-focused private equity fund while Kotak Alternate Asset Managers is set to invest in Bengaluru-based real estate firm Cornerstone and edtech startup Vedantu is in talks to raise $10-15 million from existing investors, according to separate media reports. Advent International Advent International is planning to ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Grapevine: Manipal Health, Fortis, Manjushree Technopack, General Catalyst in news

General

Grapevine: Manipal Health, Fortis, Manjushree Technopack, General Catalyst in news

Premium
Deals Digest: Large PE transaction lifts funding momentum

General

Deals Digest: Large PE transaction lifts funding momentum

Premium
Grapevine: NHAI, Capillary Technologies, Spinny, Durlabh Darshan in news

General

Grapevine: NHAI, Capillary Technologies, Spinny, Durlabh Darshan in news

Premium
Grapevine: Jubilant Bhartia, GEF Capital, Meesho, Snapmint in news

General

Grapevine: Jubilant Bhartia, GEF Capital, Meesho, Snapmint in news

Premium
Grapevine: Pine Labs, Harman, Apax, Bain, Carlyle, Diageo in news

General

Grapevine: Pine Labs, Harman, Apax, Bain, Carlyle, Diageo in news

Premium
Grapevine: Motherson, Xander, Alta Capital, Lenskart, Kazam, MoEngage in news

General

Grapevine: Motherson, Xander, Alta Capital, Lenskart, Kazam, MoEngage in news

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW