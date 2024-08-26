Grapevine: TPG may lead edtech firm’s funding; Advent mulls Manjushree monetisation

Premium

Eruditus, an Indian edtech startup, is nearing a $150 million funding round led by TPG, a media report said. This would be the largest fundraising by an Indian education firm in recent years. The new investment could value Eruditus at up to $2.3 billion, contingent on achieving performance targets, Techcrunch reported, ......