Grapevine: Adani eyes another cement maker; SP Group firm raising funding

Premium Gautam Adani, chairman, Adani Group

Adani Group is close to acquiring a 46.64% stake in ITD Cementation India for Rs 5,889 crore ($700 million), including a mandatory open offer, a media report said. The deal, aimed at strengthening Adani’s civil engineering capabilities, is expected to be announced soon, The Economic Times reported, citing people aware ......