Grapevine: BrowserStack's $125 mn buyback, Macquarie India head, Blackstone in news

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Software testing platform BrowserStack will buyback shares worth $125 million (around Rs 1,127 crore), with nearly half earmarked for about 500 employees and the rest for early investors led by Accel, The Economic Times reported. The buyback, funded entirely through internal accruals, will roll out in the coming weeks via employee ......