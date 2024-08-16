Grapevine: Aachi Masala eyes funding from IndiaRF; Loginext liquidates assets

Premium Credit: Pixabay

Chennai-based Aachi Masala is in advanced talks to raise $80-100 million (RS 671-839 crore) from India Resurgence Fund (IndiaRF), a private equity firm backed by Piramal Enterprises and Bain Capital, a media report said. Due diligence by IndiaRF is reportedly causing delays due to Aachi’s intricate business structure, Mint reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The ......