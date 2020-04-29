Grapevine: ShopX raises funding from Fung Capital’s managing director, others

10i Commerce Services Pvt. Ltd, which provides a business-to-business e-commerce platform for small retailers under the brand name ShopX, has raised Rs 10.7 crore ($1.4 million at current exchange rate), Entrackr said citing regulatory filings.

The funding was raised from three individuals: Rajesh Ranavat, Fung Capital’s managing director; his wife Sandhya Ranavat; and former chairman of Crompton Greaves, Kewal Nohria.

The company last raised close to $35 million from Hong Kong’s Fung Group’s investment arm in August 2018.

Rajesh Ranavat also sits on the board of 10i.

In 2016, the company received close to $18 million in funding from Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani.