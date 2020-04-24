Grapevine: Paytm parent, others to invest in Rooter; cash-starved Mswipe on the block

One97 Communications Ltd, the parent company of Paytm, plans to invest Rs 5 crore ($660,000 lakh at current exchange rate) in sports fan engagement platform Rooter Sports Technologies Pvt. Ltd by participating in its pre-Series A round of funding, two people in the know told Mint.

Adidas’s family office-run leAD sports accelerator and early-stage fund Anthill Ventures will also participate in this round, they said.

Rooter as a platform allows sports fans to get access to specifically curated content in their own preferred languages. It was founded in 2016 by Piyush and Dipesh Agarwal.

Paytm already has a gaming arm which it launched in January 2018 as FirstGames, a joint venture with AGTech Holdings Ltd, which is a Chinese gaming and entertainment company. Paytm rebranded the gaming platform to FirstGames last year.

Meanwhile, Mswipe Technologies Pvt. Ltd has gone on the block in order to raise funding as the Mumbai-based mobile point-of-sale services startup has only a few months of cash left in the bank, persons in the know told Entrackr.

“Mswipe has been approaching several companies including Pine Labs, Paytm, BharatPe, and Razorpay to get acquired since the existing investors are unlikely to put in follow-on capital,” said one of the persons.

Mswipe’s existing investors include Falcon Edge, B Capital Asia, Epiq Capital and Matrix Partners.

Last year, the company raised $31.5 million in a round of funding from all its existing investors.