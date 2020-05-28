Grapevine: Lenders to sell Reliance General Insurance; GIC, others take part in Kotak Bank QIP

Lenders of Anil Ambani’s Reliance General Insurance are looking to sell 100% stake in the company for about Rs 4,000 crore (about $530 million at current exchange rate) and are in talks with global financial and strategic investors, people with knowledge of the matter told The Economic Times.

Previously, Ambani had tried to rope in a foreign partner for the business several times, but did not succeed. Currently, non-residents are not allowed to own more than 49% in an insurer.

In February, a tribunal had upheld Nippon India Mutual Fund and Credit Suisse’s right to sell shares of Reliance General Insurance after invocation of pledge.

Reliance General Insurance’s lenders include Credit Suisse, Nippon Life, Life Insurance Corporation, apart from other banks and institutions that own non-convertible debentures of the company.

In another development, Singapore’s GIC, Oppenheimer, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Capital International were some of the global investors that participated in Kotak Mahindra Bank’s $1 billion (around Rs 7,500 crore) qualified institutional placement. The QIP was subscribed more than three times, persons in the know told The Economic Times.

Top mutual funds, including Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, SBI MF, HDFC MF and ICICI Prudential MF, also bought shares in the issue.

The fundraising also helped Uday Kotak to bring his shareholding down to 29% which needs to be brought down to 26% as per the guideline.