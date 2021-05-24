Grapevine: Legal trouble for PhonePe’s Indus OS deal; Keppel eyes Warburg stake in CleanMax

Walmart-backed digital payments platform PhonePe was said to be in the final stage of closing its acquisition of homegrown content discovery platform Indus OS for about $60 million (Rs 437 crore) by mid-June. But the deal has spiralled into legal trouble.

Five-year-old Indus OS’s investors— Affle Global and Ventureast — and PhonePe have filed lawsuits against each other in the Supreme Court of Singapore, The Economic Times report said citing three sources.

Minority stakeholder Affle seeks to invoke the right of first refusal against the sale of Indus OS founder's stake to PhonePe.

PhonePe hit back by dragging Affle and Ventureast to the court. PhonePe confirmed the developments adding that “we believe they (Affle and Ventureast) have deliberately and wilfully colluded to act in bad faith and violate the legal provisions of the term sheet which they are both signatories to”.

Affle said it has not signed any binding term sheet.

CleanMax

Singaporean conglomerate Keppel Corp is among suitors for Warburg Pincus’s majority stake in rooftop solar power producer CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd worth around $200 million (Rs 1,458 crore), a Mint report said citing two people.

“The deal contours involve sale of Warburg Pincus’ stake and raising of more capital for future investments,” said one of the persons.

Warburg Pincus had invested $100 million in July 2017. CleanMax also counts International Finance Corp (IFC) and UK Climate Investments LLP, managed by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets, as backers.

It was previously reported in October that Warburg Pincus is looking to exit CleanMax.

Ninjacart

Ninjacart, a fresh produce supply chain startup, has raised $9.5 million (Rs 69 crore) from existing investor Syngenta Ventures, an Entrackr report said.

According to Entrackr, Ninjacart’s post-money valuation has crossed $500 million (Rs 3,645 crore). It appears that the tranche is ongoing, and the company may raise more funds.

The firm was previously valued at $320 million in April 2019 when it raised $90 million from Tiger Global. https://www.vccircle.com/tiger-global-writes-90-mn-cheque-to-b2b-agri-tech-firm-ninjacart/

It also counts Accel and Syngenta as its backers.