Govt allows some domestic flights from May 25

India will allow airlines to begin some domestic flights from May 25, its civil aviation minister said on Wednesday, two months after the country imposed a ban on air travel as it went into lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“Domestic civil aviation operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from Monday,” the minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, said on Twitter.

Puri said all airports and airlines are being informed to be ready for operations from May 25 and that the ministry would issue guidelines for passenger movement separately.

Airlines including IndiGo, the country’s largest carrier by market share, SpiceJet Ltd, Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines and state-run carrier Air India were forced to ground planes from March 25.