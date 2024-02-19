facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Governance, path to profitability key for impact players: Panellists at VCCircle LP Summit

Governance, path to profitability key for impact players: Panellists at VCCircle LP Summit

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 19 Feb 2024
Premium
Governance, path to profitability key for impact players: Panellists at VCCircle LP Summit
BII's Srini Nagarajan (left) and Aviom India Housing's Kajal Ilmi

A clear path to profitability and strong governance standards are critical areas that impact-focused companies and funds must double down on to build stronger companies, according to panelists at VCCircle Limited Partners Summit 2024.  According to Srini Nagarajan, managing director and head of investments at British International Investments, the UK government-backed ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Governance, path to profitability key for impact players: Panellists at VCCircle LP Summit

Finance

Governance, path to profitability key for impact players: Panellists at VCCircle LP Summit

Premium
DFDF backs Africa VC fund in tenth LP-style bet

Finance

DFDF backs Africa VC fund in tenth LP-style bet

Premium
NIIF strikes its last LP-style bet from first fund of funds

Finance

NIIF strikes its last LP-style bet from first fund of funds

Premium
LP-GP discussion shifting to DPI, returns: Kedaara's Kejriwal at VCCircle LP Summit

Finance

LP-GP discussion shifting to DPI, returns: Kedaara's Kejriwal at VCCircle LP Summit

Premium
Private credit must be part of LP portfolios: Panellists at VCCircle LP Summit

Finance

Private credit must be part of LP portfolios: Panellists at VCCircle LP Summit

Premium
Family offices' appetite for risky bets growing: Catamaran president at VCCircle LP Summit

Finance

Family offices' appetite for risky bets growing: Catamaran president at VCCircle LP Summit

Advertisement