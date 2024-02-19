Governance, path to profitability key for impact players: Panellists at VCCircle LP Summit

Premium BII's Srini Nagarajan (left) and Aviom India Housing's Kajal Ilmi

A clear path to profitability and strong governance standards are critical areas that impact-focused companies and funds must double down on to build stronger companies, according to panelists at VCCircle Limited Partners Summit 2024. According to Srini Nagarajan, managing director and head of investments at British International Investments, the UK government-backed ......