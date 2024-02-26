GlobalLogic, Pine Labs co-founder's VC fund Leo Capital loops in Gulf LP

Premium Rajul Garg (L) and Shwetank Verma, co-founders, Leo Capital

Early-stage venture capital firm Leo Capital, which backs technology across India and Southeast Asia, has secured a limited partner-style commitment from a Dubai-based fund-of-funds for its third investment vehicle. Singapore-headquartered Leo Capital, founded in 2018 by Rajul Garg, the co-founder of GlobalLogic and Pine Labs, and Shwetank Verma, has received ......