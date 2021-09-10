GimBooks, Clever Harvey, Setu raise funding

Raipur-based fintech startup GimBooks has raised an undisclosed amount of seed funding from First Check Ventures through the US-based AngelList platform.

The round also saw participation from start-up accelerator Y Combinator which invested $125,000.

GimBooks said it will use the newly-raised funds to ramp up its team, product development and to accelerate customer acquisition via increased marketing spends.

“We are delighted to announce the first-ever funding round of GimBooks, which enables us to fast-track our growth and customer acquisition and strengthens our commitment to provide high-quality solutions for millions of small and medium-sized businesses in India,” Yash Raj Agarwal, founder and CEO, GimBooks, said.

The fintech platform further said it has clocked Rs 75 lakh in revenue during Q1 of the fiscal year 2021 and is on the track to cross Rs 1 crore revenue in Q2.

The company said it is growing at a rate of 15-20% month-on-month (MOM) and has reached nearly 2 million installs of its mobile app.

Clever Harvey

Clever Harvey, a career discovery platform focused on teenagers, said it has secured $1.5 million (Rs 11.03 crore) in a pre-Series A funding round led by TechNova Ventures.

The round also saw participation from Tom Varkey and Multiply Ventures as well as returning investor, Education Catalyst Fund.

Clever Harvey said it will use the capital to expand its product portfolio, on-board talent, marketing and distribution in India as well as other geographies, the company said in a statement.

Launched as the business-to-consumer (B2C) vertical of Callido Learning, Clever Harvey is targeted at young adults in the age group of 14 to 18 years.

It offers curated live and cohort-based courses in business strategy, marketing, technology, UX design and other fields to help students explore future career paths.

Setu.in

Setu.in, a digital native nutrition brand, said it has raised undisclosed amount in non-dilutive collateral-free growth capital from revenue-based-financing company Velocity.

The company said it will use the capital to ramp up its inventory and digital marketing efforts.

Founded by Nihaal Mariwala in 2017, Setu offers plant-based supplements with personalized plans and coaches for lifestyle changes.

It competes with brands such as Oziva, PowerGummies and others in the space.