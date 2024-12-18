GIC takes majority stake in TPG's India-anchored healthcare platform

Premium Vishal Bali, executive chairman, AHH

Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC has doubled down on its investment in Asia Healthcare Holdings (AHH), a single-specialty hospitals platform it backs alongside US-based private equity firm TPG, emerging as its largest shareholder. GIC has committed an additional $150 million (Rs 1,274 crore) to AHH, largely structured as a secondary transaction, raising ......