GIC takes majority stake in TPG's India-anchored healthcare platform
GIC takes majority stake in TPG's India-anchored healthcare platform

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 18 Dec 2024
Vishal Bali, executive chairman, AHH

Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC has doubled down on its investment in Asia Healthcare Holdings (AHH), a single-specialty hospitals platform it backs alongside US-based private equity firm TPG, emerging as its largest shareholder.  GIC has committed an additional $150 million (Rs 1,274 crore) to AHH, largely structured as a secondary transaction, raising ......

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

