GIC bets over $100 mn on Indian healthcare company

Pro A signage of GIC at its office in Singapore | Credit: ReutersEdgar Su

GIC, the sovereign wealth fund representing the government of Singapore and the most active among its global peers in India, has upped its investment in a local healthcare company that also counts Temasek, another Singapore state investment firm that is managed independently, as a key shareholder. GIC has picked up an ......