Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
  1. Home
  2. TMT
TMT
By
Genpact founder Pramod Bhasin, Harvard’s Vikram Gandhi to launch $150 mn impact fund
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

Genpact founder and former chief executive Pramod Bhasin and Harvard Business School lecturer Vikram Gandhi are looking at launching...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...