General Atlantic midway on its $700 mn exit from India portfolio

Premium
Private equity firm General Atlantic, which makes both late-stage venture capital and growth equity transactions in India and is believed to have filed for an initial public offering in the US, has kicked off another exit move after signing off from two other Indian portfolio companies. General Atlantic sold a 10% stake, ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.