General Atlantic in talks to buy PE firm Actis: Report

U.S. private equity firm General Atlantic is in talks to buy infrastructure investor Actis shortly after it filed for an initial public offering earlier this month, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The deal, which would add $12.7 billion to General Atlantic's $77 billion of assets under management, has yet to be finalised, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

General Atlantic and UK-based Actis did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

This comes as General Atlantic filed confidentially for an initial public offering in December, the report added.

General Atlantic, founded in 1980, has invested in over 500 companies, and currently holds a portfolio of 225 companies, including fast-fashion retailer Shein, India's digital payments startup PhonePe and self-driving technology firm Mobileye MBLY.O, its website showed.

