facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • General Atlantic in talks to buy PE firm Actis: Report

General Atlantic in talks to buy PE firm Actis: Report

By Reuters

  • 20 Dec 2023
General Atlantic in talks to buy PE firm Actis: Report
Credit: 123RF.com

U.S. private equity firm General Atlantic is in talks to buy infrastructure investor Actis shortly after it filed for an initial public offering earlier this month, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The deal, which would add $12.7 billion to General Atlantic's $77 billion of assets under management, has yet to be finalised, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

General Atlantic and UK-based Actis did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Advertisement

This comes as General Atlantic filed confidentially for an initial public offering in December, the report added.

General Atlantic, founded in 1980, has invested in over 500 companies, and currently holds a portfolio of 225 companies, including fast-fashion retailer Shein, India's digital payments startup PhonePe and self-driving technology firm Mobileye MBLY.O, its website showed.

Advertisement
General AtlanticActis

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Alibaba-backed eWTP Arabia Capital gets new LP for $1 bn fund

Finance

Alibaba-backed eWTP Arabia Capital gets new LP for $1 bn fund

General Atlantic in talks to buy PE firm Actis: Report

Finance

General Atlantic in talks to buy PE firm Actis: Report

PE-backed India Shelter Finance jumps in trading debut after $145 mn IPO

Finance

PE-backed India Shelter Finance jumps in trading debut after $145 mn IPO

Premium
Amicus Capital snags bigger cheque from new LP for India PE fund

Finance

Amicus Capital snags bigger cheque from new LP for India PE fund

RBI imposes curbs on banks, NBFCs' investments in private credit funds, other AIFs

Finance

RBI imposes curbs on banks, NBFCs' investments in private credit funds, other AIFs

Premium
Madhu Kela-backed Singularity AMC on track to onboard two LPs for latest fund

Finance

Madhu Kela-backed Singularity AMC on track to onboard two LPs for latest fund

Advertisement