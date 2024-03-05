GenAI startup Ema nets $25 mn from Accel, Prosus, others

Ema's leadership team

Technology startup Ema, short for Enterprise Machine Assistant, said Tuesday that it has raised $25 million (Rs 207 crore) in funding from a host of investors and that it has emerged from stealth mode.

The startup, which focuses on using generative artificial intelligence (AI) on an enterprise level, said it raised Series A funding from venture capital firms Accel, Section 32, Prosus Ventures and Wipro Ventures.

Prior to that, in July 2023, the startup raised a seed funding round from Venture Highway, AME Cloud Ventures, Frontier Ventures, Maum Group and Firebolt Ventures.

Advertisement

The startup did not disclose the exact amount raised in each of the two rounds.

Founded in March 2023 by Surojit Chatterjee and Souvik Sen, Ema uses its patent-pending technology to boost productivity across every role in the enterprise by automating any complex workflow, standard or specialized.

“Our mission is to transform enterprises and empower every employee to work faster with the help of simple-to-activate, accurate and trustworthy AI employees,” said Chatterjee, co-founder and chief executive officer, Ema.

Advertisement

Prior to founding the startup, Chatterjee was associated with Coinbase and played a key role in their initial public offering in 2021 as its Chief Product Officer. An alumnus of the MIT Sloan School of Management, he has also worked with Google as the vice president and head of product for Google Mobile Ads and Google Shopping.

Ema says its offering—the so-called Universal AI Employee—is designed to emulate the capabilities of a human employee. The AI system can engage in conversations, comprehend context, take continuous human feedback, reason, make informed decisions, and collaborate with human employees on complex projects. It performs a range of complex tasks across different domains, thus improving tech adoption and boosting productivity. It is built as one platform that integrates with multiple enterprise applications and reduces the hours typically needed for onboarding new technology.

“GenAI has the potential to unlock efficiency in enterprises, which CXOs globally have very well recognised. To enable it at scale will require collaboration between human and AI employees,” said Subrata Mitra, partner, Accel.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments