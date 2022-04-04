Gaming studio Bombay Play snags $7 mn in Kalaari Capital-led round

Bombay Play Pvt. Ltd, which runs gaming studio Bombay Play, on Monday said it has racked up $7 million (around Rs 53 crore) in a Series A round led by Kalaari Capital.

The fundraise also saw participation from existing investors Lumikai Fund, Leo Capital and PlayCo, with new investors including Winzo, AdvantEdge VC and AMEA Ventures, among others.

The Bengaluru-headquartered platform will use the fresh capital scaling its existing ‘hypersocial’ game offerings, supporting upcoming projects and innovation.

Founded in 2018 by Oliver Jones and Abhas Saroha, Bombay Play claimed to have developed games like Dice Merge Puzzle, Card Party, and Daily Word Puzzle that have over 40 million players worldwide.

Earlier, Jones has worked at studios including Glu Mobile and Zynga, and co-founded Moonfrog Games, which has developed the card game Teen Patti Gold.

Saroha led engineering departments at Zynga and Moonfrog, and has also worked with travel portal MakeMyTrip.com.

“Since the inception of Bombay Play, our aim has been to create games that you can play with your friends seamlessly. Our team’s ambition is to disrupt the current casual games market with hypersocial game designs by leveraging our cross-platform distribution channels.

We are delighted to have found the confidence of investors in our journey to build a gaming innovation factory in India," said Jones.

"With the amount raised, we will scale up existing offerings while investing in cutting-edge technologies to elevate the social experience of casual gamers worldwide," he added.

The startup claimed that it has grown 3X year-over-year, since its inception. At present, Bombay Play has a team of 50 people and they are planning to double its headcount by the end of FY 2022.

In December 2020 the startup raised $1 million (around Rs 7.37 crore) as part of its seed fundraising exercise.

According to the startup's statement, until now Bombay Play has raised over $9.5 million (approximately Rs 72 crore).