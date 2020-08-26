Gaming platform RummyBaazi.com pulls in seed funding

Rummy-focussed gaming platform RummyBaazi.com, operated by Baazi Networks Pvt. Ltd, has raised $2 million (about Rs 14.9 crore) in seed funding from early-stage venture capital fund Udtara Ventures.

RummyBaazi.com will use the capital to boost product development and expand its marketing efforts, the New Delhi-based company said in a statement.

It added that its parent Baazi Networks is also infusing $1 million into the platform.

Baazi Networks operates Baazi Games, which runs fantasy-gaming platforms such as RummyBaazi, the cricket-focussed BalleBaazi and poker-based PokerBaazi. Udtara had invested $2 million in BalleBaazi in 2019, as per the statement.

RummyBaazi.com began operations last year and claims to have a user base of over five lakh players.

Baazi Networks was set up by Navkiran Singh in 2014. RummyBaazi.com is led by chief executive Sunit Warriach.

“The team [Baazi Networks’ leadership] has been part of the real money gaming space for over a decade now, and we believe that their knowledge and industry experience will help Baazi Group to emerge as a market leader with a unique position as a full-stack RMG [real money games] platform,” Udtara Ventures chairman Rajiv Chaurasia said.

Separately, Singh said the rise in the consumption of online gaming platforms had made it essential for companies like RummyBaazi to expand their product portfolio to cater to audience needs.

The capital infusion is the latest example of a real-money based gaming platform raising money from investors. Other startups that have raised money in this space include Dream11, Livepools and HalaPlay.