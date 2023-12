Gaja Capital wraps up fourth India PE fund aided by LP co-investment pool

Premium Gopal Jain, co-founder and managing partner, Gaja Capital | Credit: Gaja Capital

Homegrown private equity firm Gaja Capital, which kicked off the process to raise its fourth fund in mid-2020, has made a final close of the investment vehicle garnering the amount it set out as its primary target, albeit with a boost from its Limited Partners (LPs) under a separate co-investment pool. Gaja ......