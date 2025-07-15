Gaja Capital, others bet on Fractal at $2.44-bn valuation as Apax pares stake

Srikanth Velamakanni, co-founder and group CEO, Fractal Analytics

Fractal Analytics, which counts private equity firms TPG and Apax Partners among its investors, has completed a secondary transaction worth $172 million (Rs 1,476 crore) that values the company at around $2.44 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter. The deal, which provided a partial exit for Apax Partners, ......