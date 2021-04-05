GAIL to invest in startups, Do Your Thng raises funding

GAIL, the government agency responsible for natural gas processing and distribution in India, today announced its plans to invest in startups through its initiative Pankh.

It has opened a fresh round for solicitation of investment proposals from startups operating in areas such as natural gas, petrochemicals, energy, project management, bio-manure marketing, nano materials, loT, data mining, environment, health and social.

The companies which are interested in equity investment from GAIL can apply through the link 'GAIL PANKH' on GAIL's website.

The window for application is open from 30 March to 30 May.

DYT

Do Your Thng (DYT), a branded content marketplace, has raised fresh funding of $150,000 led by Mumbai Angels Network.

Headquartered in Gurugram, DYT helps brands get branded content at scale with quick turnaround time. Leveraging the DYT app, content creators can access brand collaborations.

“Mumbai Angels Network has a very successful track record of partnering with startups. In addition to the investment, it is their network and expertise in scaling companies and improving products that makes them a natural partner for us as we continue to be the technological bridge between brands and creators,” said Ankit Agarwal, founder and chief executive officer, DYT.

"Digital marketing is growing rapidly and influencer marketing is slowly taking centre stage in the success of many brands. DYT platform is focussing on making the whole process of creating branded content easier through their tech platform,” said Nandini Mansinghka, co-promoter and chief executive officer, Mumbai Angels Network.