Fund managers line up long-short equity funds for wealthy

FILE PHOTO: A general view of Mumbai's central financial district, June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

At least 10 Indian and foreign asset managers plan to launch higher-risk, long-short equity funds to wealthier investors after the regulator approved the strategy earlier this year, according to executives at these firms and public filings.

The new category of investment funds were first announced last year as a way to offer sophisticated investors a wider range of options.

Under the new rules, which kicked in on April 1, Indian mutual funds can now offer long-short equity funds - where fund managers take both long- and short-positions - under a new category called "Specialised Investment Fund" (SIF) with a minimum investment size of Rs 1 million ($11,663.51).

The CEOs of Edelweiss Mutual Fund and Mirae Asset Investment Managers, a unit of South Korea's Mirae Asset Financial Group, are awaiting approval to launch a hybrid long-short fund and an equity long-short fund respectively, they confirmed to Reuters. Nippon India mutual fund is awaiting approval to launch a long-short fund.

"We see a lot of potential in this category similar to what we have seen in alternative investment funds who have been able to amass assets with these long-short strategies," said Jatinder Pal Singh, CEO of ITI Mutual Fund.

India's 48 asset managers manage Rs 72.20 trillion in assets.

Hedge funds and quant firms such as AlphaGrep Investment Management, Abakkus Asset Management, Carnelian Capital, and Ask Investment Managers have applied for mutual fund licences, a prerequisite for launching SIFs, executives at these firms said, declining to be named.

The funds did not respond to Reuters emails seeking details.

SIFs allow fund managers more independence to structure their funds, said Ashish Gupta, chief investment officer at Axis Mutual Fund, also awaiting regulatory approval to launch SIFs.

Institutional participation in derivatives

These funds are also permitted to trade derivatives and could help increase institutional participation in the derivatives market, where the regulator is seeking to widen the investor base and reduce speculation.

"Potentially this could help in reducing the speculative nature of options trading but would depend on strategies being rolled out and how much assets they get," Gupta said.

Global trading firms have increased their presence in India's growing derivatives market in the last year, but institutional participation from Indian funds is limited.

Proprietary traders made up 52.3% of total derivatives traders as of April, with retail at 33.6%, while domestic institutions - which include mutual funds - made up only 0.2% of total derivative traders, NSE data showed.

