Funding delay, legal woes, layoffs: UpScalio’s growth story is showing cracks

Sooner or later, every business faces a day of reckoning. For many consumer-focused startups, that day is now coming closer as venture capital funding slows after booming in 2021 when the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns drove a surge in online shopping. Could UpScalio be one of those startups? The e-commerce roll-up startup ......