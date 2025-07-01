Fund closes slated for H2 2025 to fuel MENA private investment activity

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Private investment in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is expected to rebound in the second half of 2025, with several venture capital and private equity firms targeting long-delayed fund closes. High interest rates, delayed exits, and cautious limited partner (LP) deployments had pushed many closures from 2024 ......