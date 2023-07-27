Freshworks, EKA founders’ VC firm eyes over $200 mn AUM with second fund

Premium L to R: Shubham Gupta, Girish Mathrubootham, Manav Garg, Avinash Raghava, co-founders, Together Fund

Together Fund, an early-stage venture capital firm, led by founders of Freshworks, Eka Software and former Accel and Matrix executives, has marked the first close of its second fund, aiming to invest in SaaS and AI-based startups. Having received commitments from institutional investors across US and Asia, the latest vehicle by ......