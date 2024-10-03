French PE firm Amethis gets another US LP for pan-African fund
French PE firm Amethis gets another US LP for pan-African fund

By Dilasha Seth

  • 03 Oct 2024
French PE firm Amethis gets another US LP for pan-African fund
Amethis founders Luc Rigouzzo (left) and Laurent Demey | Credit: Amethis

Amethis, a French private equity firm that backs mid-sized businesses in Africa and Europe and manages a portfolio of over 40 companies, has onboarded another US limited partner for its third pan-African investment vehicle.  The Paris-headquartered PE firm, which manages assets worth over $1.2 billion, has secured a $40 million commitment ......

