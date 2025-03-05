Founder’s Meetup at WPL, hosted by She Capital and Capri Sports

Against the backdrop of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) match between UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Capri Sports and She Capital hosted an evening that went beyond just cricket. It was about cheering women on and off the field—whether as athletes or founders—who continue to push forward despite challenges.

With International Women’s Day around the corner, the event echoed a simple truth—progress, like cricket, is a team sport. When women champion women, they create opportunities, set new benchmarks, proving there’s room for everyone to succeed. It’s about building a future where talent, not gender, defines the game.

Resilience shapes both great athletes and entrepreneurs—navigating uncertainty, bouncing back from setbacks and pushing forward under pressure. Success, in sports and business, comes down to strategy, teamwork, and grit. As for the match? it embodied that same spirit. Grace Harris’ fiery 45 off 26, former U19 vice captain Shweta Sherawat’s confident, well-paced innings and Dinesh Vrinda’s steady 33 set the stage. Beyond the scoreboard, the unwavering determination stood out, and the banter among the attendees? Just as energetic!

The exclusive gathering brought together 20 leading founders, including Ruchi Deepak (Acko), Neha Bagaria (HerKey), Ezhil Subbian (String), and many more from Bangalore, fostering conversations on innovation, leadership, and breaking barriers. And what’s a perfect evening without the perfect takeaway? Guests left with the most adorable gift bags—thoughtfully curated with goodies that added an extra touch of charm to the night.

The significance of the night was amplified by the surging popularity of the WPL. With digital viewership skyrocketing by 70% compared to last year, it’s clear that women’s sports are no longer on the sidelines—they’re center stage.

“She Capital and Capri Sports taglines read together say ‘Together, We Can’ ‘Change the Game’—and tonight was a reflection of that. Women founders came together to cheer for women athletes, proving that when we show up for each other, we create more opportunities, more role models, and ensure more women get the recognition they truly deserve. She Capital is committed to building a future where talent, not gender, defines success.” – Anisha Singh, Founder, She Capital

“Sport and business share a common thread—resilience, strategy, and breaking barriers. Partnering with She Capital to bring together women founders and leaders for this match experience is a step towards building stronger networks and celebrating women making an impact” - Jinisha Sharma, Director- Capri Sports

She Capital is India’s leading fund for high-growth, women-led and co-led startups with global potential. With investments in brands like Ellementry, Brainsight AI, and a successful exit from Clovia, it showcases the power of this often-overlooked market. Backing 14 stellar startups so far, it continues to invest in transformative founders while driving strong returns.

Capri Sports, a key initiative under Capri Global led by Director Jinisha Sharma, is focused on promoting sports at all levels, with an emphasis on female athletes and driving visibility for women’s sports in India. As part of a broader commitment to fostering talent and community engagement, Capri Sports is working to create meaningful opportunities where sports and business intersect.

As the cheers in the stadium grew louder and the match played out on the field, the message was clear—whether in sports or business, real progress comes from having the right support system. This event is a testament to the belief that true progress happens when individuals and organizations come together to celebrate and support each other, making this Women’s Day not just about acknowledgement but about action and impact.

