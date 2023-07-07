Former Warburg Pincus, Multiples PE execs' Filter Capital gets key LP cheques

Premium Sumit Sinha (left) and Nitin Nayar, Filter Capital | Credit: Filter Capital

Filter Capital, the tech-focussed investment firm set up by former Warburg Pincus India managing director Nitin Nayar about five years ago, has received commitments from two government-backed funds for its maiden investment vehicle. Nayar had set up Filter Capital after quitting Warburg Pincus in 2018. In October 2019, he brought Sumit Sinha ......