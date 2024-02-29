facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Former PwC exec's public markets fund SageOne bets on e-commerce firm

Former PwC exec's public markets fund SageOne bets on e-commerce firm

By TEAM VCC

  • 29 Feb 2024
Premium
Former PwC exec's public markets fund SageOne bets on e-commerce firm
Samit Vartak, founder and CIO, SageOne

SageOne Investment Managers LLP, a Pune-based firm which offers portfolio management services and manages alternative investment funds (AIFs) that make public-market investments, has bet on an e-commerce company that sells electronic hardware, robotic components and engineering products.  The investment management firm, led by founder and chief investment officer Samit Vartak, is ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

SoftBank cuts stake in Paytm to below 3%

TMT

SoftBank cuts stake in Paytm to below 3%

Premium
Former PwC exec's public markets fund SageOne bets on e-commerce firm

TMT

Former PwC exec's public markets fund SageOne bets on e-commerce firm

Reliance, Disney to merge India media assets to create $8.5 bn powerhouse

TMT

Reliance, Disney to merge India media assets to create $8.5 bn powerhouse

Lightbox-backed Zeno Health pockets Series C cheque from South Korean PE firm

TMT

Lightbox-backed Zeno Health pockets Series C cheque from South Korean PE firm

Digantara, two others raise early-stage funding

Consumer

Digantara, two others raise early-stage funding

IFC teams up with PE firm Solcon Capital for deeptech bets in India, South Africa

TMT

IFC teams up with PE firm Solcon Capital for deeptech bets in India, South Africa

Advertisement