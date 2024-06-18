Former Nabventures CEO starts own investment firm for growth-stage bets

Premium Rajesh Ranjan, BlackHill Fund Management

Rajesh Ranjan, former chief executive officer of Nabventures, a venture growth equity fund that invests in agriculture, food, rural businesses and agri/rural financial services at early to mid-stage, has floated his own investment firm for growth-stage opportunities in India, VCCircle has learned. Ranjan, who joined Nabventures in 2018 and was instrumental ......