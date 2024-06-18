Former Nabventures CEO starts own investment firm for growth-stage bets
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Former Nabventures CEO starts own investment firm for growth-stage bets

Former Nabventures CEO starts own investment firm for growth-stage bets

By Aman Rawat

  • 18 Jun 2024
Premium
Former Nabventures CEO starts own investment firm for growth-stage bets
Rajesh Ranjan, BlackHill Fund Management

Rajesh Ranjan, former chief executive officer of Nabventures, a venture growth equity fund that invests in agriculture, food, rural businesses and agri/rural financial services at early to mid-stage, has floated his own investment firm for growth-stage opportunities in India, VCCircle has learned. Ranjan, who joined Nabventures in 2018 and was instrumental ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Former Nabventures CEO starts own investment firm for growth-stage bets

Finance

Former Nabventures CEO starts own investment firm for growth-stage bets

Pro
Ares Asia spins high returns from India portfolio after a string of flops

Finance

Ares Asia spins high returns from India portfolio after a string of flops

Sensex, Nifty end at record high for third session, aided by IT, private banks

Finance

Sensex, Nifty end at record high for third session, aided by IT, private banks

Premium
SPE Capital hits first close for its $350 mn North Africa PE fund

Finance

SPE Capital hits first close for its $350 mn North Africa PE fund

Premium
Gulf Capital's El Solh on fourth fund's strategy, attracting Asian LPs and more

Finance

Gulf Capital's El Solh on fourth fund's strategy, attracting Asian LPs and more

Premium
Bottomline: Actis-owned lender Profectus ups profit, AUM nearing $500 mn mark

Finance

Bottomline: Actis-owned lender Profectus ups profit, AUM nearing $500 mn mark

Advertisement