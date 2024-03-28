Former Jio executive floats VC fund for growth-stage bets

Former Reliance Jio executive Vikas Choudhury has floated a new venture capital fund, a decade after rolling out multi-family office venture capital fund Pivot Ventures with a portfolio of over 75 companies. Choudhury, who was involved with Jio’s telecom, media, fintech and M&A operations from 2017-22, has now started Playbook Partners. The ......