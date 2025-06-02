Former Investcorp executive’s BlueFive Capital strikes debut deal

Premium Hazem Ben-Gacem, founder and CEO, BlueFive Capital

BlueFive Capital, a Gulf and Global South-focused asset management firm launched last year, has acquired a Dubai-based real estate investment platform, marking its debut strategic transaction. Founded by former Investcorp co-CEO Hazem Ben-Gacem, the Abu Dhabi-based asset management firm has acquired Neo Capital, a DIFC-registered real estate investment platform operating out ......