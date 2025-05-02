Former India Accelerator executive launches healthcare-focused angel fund
  Former India Accelerator executive launches healthcare-focused angel fund

Former India Accelerator executive launches healthcare-focused angel fund

By Aman Rawat

  • 02 May 2025
Premium
Former India Accelerator executive launches healthcare-focused angel fund
Lalit Singla

Lalit Singla, former chief executive officer of India Accelerator's healthtech accelerator platform IA Pulse that used to work with healthcare startups, has launched a healthcare-focused investment platform.   With more than 23 years of experience in the US healthcare industry and leadership roles at several major healthcare organizations, Singla brings a wealth

