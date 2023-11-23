Former banker Kampani floats VC fund to back growth-stage startups

Nimesh Kampani, founding partner, 108.VC

Nimesh Kampani, a former banker who previously worked with top financial services firms such as Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank, has set up a venture capital firm to bet on growth-stage startups. Kampani—not to be confused with well-known investment banker and JM Financial founder Nimesh Kampani—has floated 108.VC. A chartered accountant ......