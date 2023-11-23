facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Former banker Kampani floats VC fund to back growth-stage startups

Former banker Kampani floats VC fund to back growth-stage startups

By Malvika Maloo

  • 23 Nov 2023
Premium
Former banker Kampani floats VC fund to back growth-stage startups
Nimesh Kampani, founding partner, 108.VC

Nimesh Kampani, a former banker who previously worked with top financial services firms such as Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank, has set up a venture capital firm to bet on growth-stage startups.  Kampani—not to be confused with well-known investment banker and JM Financial founder Nimesh Kampani—has floated 108.VC.   A chartered accountant ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Former banker Kampani floats VC fund to back growth-stage startups

Finance

Former banker Kampani floats VC fund to back growth-stage startups

Premium
FMO-backed NeoGrowth speeds up revenue, profit growth after turning the corner

Finance

FMO-backed NeoGrowth speeds up revenue, profit growth after turning the corner

Premium
In Charts: Fairfax's India portfolio has a dud, a blockbuster and many hits

Finance

In Charts: Fairfax's India portfolio has a dud, a blockbuster and many hits

Premium
Former Everstone Capital executive floats VC fund

Finance

Former Everstone Capital executive floats VC fund

Premium
AU Small Finance Bank raising fresh capital from offshore investor

Finance

AU Small Finance Bank raising fresh capital from offshore investor

Premium
Another returning LP looks to sign bigger cheque for SPE Capital's Africa fund

Finance

Another returning LP looks to sign bigger cheque for SPE Capital's Africa fund

Advertisement