Flat6Labs set to onboard overseas LP for Africa Seed Fund

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Flat6Labs, a Middle East and Africa-focused seed and early-stage venture capital firm that manages assets worth over $85 million, is set to bring on board an overseas limited partner for its Africa Seed Fund, VCCircle has gathered. The Cairo-headquartered VC firm and accelerator, which launched in 2011 and has invested in ......