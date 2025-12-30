Flashback 2025: SEBI’s AI-only push, IPO norms, Jane Street action

Premium
In 2025, the most significant regulatory shift affecting private equity and venture capital funds, and their limited partners (LPs), was the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI’s) move towards accredited investor-only (AI-only) funds. Accredited investors (AIs) are those who meet specified income or asset thresholds, and are therefore deemed financially ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.