Flashback 2024: Top healthcare deals of the year

Pro A doctor exits from a MRI room at a hospital in New Delhi. | Credit: Reuters

Dealmaking activity in India’s healthcare sector remained strong this year with several foreign private equity firms as well as local strategic players stitching transactions for hospitals, medical devices companies and pharmaceutical assets. The value of venture capital and private equity transactions in the healthcare sector rose to $4.3 billion across 147 ......