Flashback 2024: PE/VC investors pocket over $22 bn in exits from India

Pro Credit: 123RF.com

India’s public market boom, powered by a cheery sentiment through most of the year that saw a record number of companies going public, propelled the total value of exit transactions by venture capital and private equity-style investors, including sovereign wealth funds, to at least $22.7 billion in 2024, data collated ......