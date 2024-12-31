Flashback 2024: M&As spike, PE-VC dealmaking revives but just about

India’s private investment picture, which had turned dark in 2023 after the go-go years of 2021 and 2022, saw a marginal pickup despite the draught of big-ticket deals by private equity firms with not a single billion-dollar cheque changing hands in 2024 as investors focused on monetising their portfolio to capitalise on ......