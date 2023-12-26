Flashback 2023: Private credit booms but RBI curbs cloud outlook

The private credit market gained significant momentum in India during 2023 with both local and global debt investors joining the bandwagon even as traditional lenders such as banks tightened borrowing norms and lifted interest rates. The private credit asset class first picked up pace in 2018 after the collapse of infrastructure lender IL&FS prompted banks and non-banking finance companies to ......