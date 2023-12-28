facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Flashback 2023: PE/VC fundraising slows but a newcomer, some veterans hit the mark

Flashback 2023: PE/VC fundraising slows but a newcomer, some veterans hit the mark

By Malvika Maloo

  • 28 Dec 2023
Premium
Flashback 2023: PE/VC fundraising slows but a newcomer, some veterans hit the mark
Credit: Thinkstock

Fundraising activity by India-focused private equity and venture capital firms slowed this year as limited partners remained cautious due to high interest rates and uncertainty about the global economy, but a few fund managers still managed to cross the finish line.  A sharp slowdown in startup funding during 2023 also prompted ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Pro
Flashback 2023: Top investment banks for PE-VC and M&A deals in India

Finance

Flashback 2023: Top investment banks for PE-VC and M&A deals in India

Pro
Flashback 2023: Law firms that dominated PE-VC and M&A advisory in India

Finance

Flashback 2023: Law firms that dominated PE-VC and M&A advisory in India

Premium
Flashback 2023: Global PE firms shuffle India leadership as exits shake up local VCs

Finance

Flashback 2023: Global PE firms shuffle India leadership as exits shake up local VCs

Premium
Flashback 2023: Early-stage funding slips as mid, late-stage deals fall off a cliff

Finance

Flashback 2023: Early-stage funding slips as mid, late-stage deals fall off a cliff

Banks' asset quality to improve further over next 12 months: RBI report

Finance

Banks' asset quality to improve further over next 12 months: RBI report

Pro
Flashback 2023: Most active private equity-style investors in India

Finance

Flashback 2023: Most active private equity-style investors in India

Advertisement