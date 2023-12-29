facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Flashback 2023: Global PE firms shuffle India leadership as exits shake up local VCs

Flashback 2023: Global PE firms shuffle India leadership as exits shake up local VCs

By Aman Rawat

  • 29 Dec 2023
Premium
Flashback 2023: Global PE firms shuffle India leadership as exits shake up local VCs

Several private equity and venture capital firms investing in India underwent significant leadership changes in 2023 even as most of them slowed down dealmaking amid macroeconomic uncertainties.   Many PE and VC executives took on new roles at rival firms while a few began their entrepreneurial journey. Some seasoned executives also got ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Pro
Flashback 2023: Law firms that dominated PE-VC and M&A advisory in India

Finance

Flashback 2023: Law firms that dominated PE-VC and M&A advisory in India

Premium
Flashback 2023: Global PE firms shuffle India leadership as exits shake up local VCs

Finance

Flashback 2023: Global PE firms shuffle India leadership as exits shake up local VCs

Premium
Flashback 2023: Early-stage funding slips as mid, late-stage deals fall off a cliff

Finance

Flashback 2023: Early-stage funding slips as mid, late-stage deals fall off a cliff

Banks' asset quality to improve further over next 12 months: RBI report

Finance

Banks' asset quality to improve further over next 12 months: RBI report

Pro
Flashback 2023: Most active private equity-style investors in India

Finance

Flashback 2023: Most active private equity-style investors in India

Premium
Flashback 2023: PE/VC fundraising slows but a newcomer, some veterans hit the mark

Finance

Flashback 2023: PE/VC fundraising slows but a newcomer, some veterans hit the mark

Advertisement