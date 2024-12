Fintech venture Mintoak may get $300 mn tag as two investors set for exit

Premium Raman Khanduja, founder and chief executive officer, Mintoak

Fintech company Mintoak Innovations Pvt Ltd, which had raised $20 million (nearly Rs 170 crore) in Series A funding in February 2023 at a pre-money valuation of about $100 million, is set to get a boost as its latest round may value it around $300 million, exciting enough for two of ......