Fintech unicorn Groww picks up majority stake in in-house lending arm

Premium (From left) Groww co-founders Neeraj Singh, Harsh Jain, Lalit Keshre and Ishan Bansal

Tiger Global-backed online investing platform Groww, which became the largest stock broker in terms of active users last year after surpassing Zerodha, has taken a controlling stake in a non-banking finance company set up by its founders, VCCircle has gathered. Billionbrains Garage Ventures Pvt Ltd (BGV), the parent entity of the ......