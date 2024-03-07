facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Fintech unicorn Groww picks up majority stake in in-house lending arm

Fintech unicorn Groww picks up majority stake in in-house lending arm

By Malvika Maloo

  • 07 Mar 2024
Premium
Fintech unicorn Groww picks up majority stake in in-house lending arm
(From left) Groww co-founders Neeraj Singh, Harsh Jain, Lalit Keshre and Ishan Bansal

Tiger Global-backed online investing platform Groww, which became the largest stock broker in terms of active users last year after surpassing Zerodha, has taken a controlling stake in a non-banking finance company set up by its founders, VCCircle has gathered.  Billionbrains Garage Ventures Pvt Ltd (BGV), the parent entity of the ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Why VNAM Advisors' co-founder prefers to keep distance from alternatives investments

Finance

Why VNAM Advisors' co-founder prefers to keep distance from alternatives investments

SEBI bans JM Financial from managing new bond issuances

Finance

SEBI bans JM Financial from managing new bond issuances

Premium
Fintech unicorn Groww picks up majority stake in in-house lending arm

Finance

Fintech unicorn Groww picks up majority stake in in-house lending arm

Women-focused VC Colossa Ventures hits first close of maiden fund

Finance

Women-focused VC Colossa Ventures hits first close of maiden fund

Premium
Bottomline: Cars24's lending arm turns a corner but faces rising bad loans

Finance

Bottomline: Cars24's lending arm turns a corner but faces rising bad loans

Premium
Investcorp set to mark final close of Saudi Pre-IPO Growth Fund

Finance

Investcorp set to mark final close of Saudi Pre-IPO Growth Fund

Advertisement