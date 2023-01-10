Fintech player Credilio appoints new head for mortgages vertical

Vineet Jain, head-mortgages, Credilio

Fintech startup Credilio has appointed former Avaas Financiers executive, Vineet Jain as head of its mortgages vertical.

Jain has an experience of 18 years in the retail and wholesale mortgage sector. Before joining Credilio, he was working with Neo Leaf.

Apart from working at Aavas Financiers, he has had stints with ICICI Bank and Religare and headed the western zone in Bajaj Finserv, HSBC Bank and GE Money for mortgages, working across geographies and varied distribution platforms.

Advertisement

Anand Kapadia, co-founder, of Credilio said, “Vineet brings in experience of the mortgage industry and a successful track record to the role."

“We look forward to easing the financial journey of millions of customers, along with the lending fraternity and adviser community,” said Jain while commenting on his appointment.

Credilio is a fintech platform for the distribution of personal finance products via advisers. The Mumbai-based fintech startup was founded in the year 2021 by Anand Kapadia, Aditya Gupta, and Sandeep Ghule.

Advertisement

According to startup intelligence platform Tracxn, the startup has raised a total funding of $4.76 million over 2 rounds with their latest seed funding round of $4 million which happened in March 2022.

The company claims to be the 3rd largest distribution platform for credit cards across India, as per their press statement. It has also partnered with 25+ banks and NBFCs and has a network of around 25,000 career advisors selling more than 100 financial products across India.

According to startup intelligence platform Tracxn, fintech has emerged as one of the top-funded sectors in 2022, amidst a funding winter. Startups in the fintech sector raised $5.7 billion across 348 deals in 2022.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments